Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,422,407 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,993,759 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.85% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $385,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after buying an additional 11,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,271,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,139 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.2 %

AEM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.80. 132,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,128. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.