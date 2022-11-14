AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 405,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,245. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ( NASDAQ:AGRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

