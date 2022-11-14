Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHRN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,465. Ahren Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,367,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,092,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 676.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 752,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $168,000.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

