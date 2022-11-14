AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the October 15th total of 540,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.7 days.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

