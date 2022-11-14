AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 204.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $3.28 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

