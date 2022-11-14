Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Lowered to $7.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 644,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.92. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Insider Activity

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 23,880 shares of company stock valued at $103,177 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 608,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 390,975 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 297.6% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 46.6% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 578,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 183,879 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

