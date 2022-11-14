Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold Sells 9,072 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $323.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average of $250.50. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $11,848,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 5,183.3% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

