Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alfen from €92.00 ($92.00) to €106.00 ($106.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Alfen Stock Performance

Shares of OTC ALFNF opened at $90.50 on Monday. Alfen has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32.

About Alfen

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids, grid connections, and supplementary offerings for the greenhouse horticulture sector, EV fast-charging hubs, and solar PV farms.

