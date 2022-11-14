Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,714,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,626 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 1.59% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $143,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQN traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 294,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQN. Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

