Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

