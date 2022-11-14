Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $205.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023551 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,317,951,463 coins and its circulating supply is 7,095,725,643 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

