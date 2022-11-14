Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

