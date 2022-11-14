Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $72.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

