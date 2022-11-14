Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. Alico makes up about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.58% of Alico worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alico by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Alico by 24.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Alico by 18.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Alico during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Alico by 22.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alico Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Alico in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

ALCO traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $236.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.67. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Alico Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Alico’s payout ratio is 46.40%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

