Alkaline Water (WTER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million.

Alkaline Water Trading Up 8.3 %

Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTER. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alkaline Water by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alkaline Water by 151.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 292,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

