Alkaline Water (WTER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th.
Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million.
Alkaline Water Trading Up 8.3 %
Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkaline Water
Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.