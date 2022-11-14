Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($220.00) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($267.00) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($235.00) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($225.00) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($241.00) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €250.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Allianz Price Performance
FRA:ALV opened at €200.65 ($200.65) on Thursday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($167.30) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($206.80). The business’s 50-day moving average is €172.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €181.78.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
