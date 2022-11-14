Ally Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.64. The stock had a trading volume of 114,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,367. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.07. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

