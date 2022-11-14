Ally Financial Inc. Invests $370,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.83.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.