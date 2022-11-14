Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Invests $629,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

