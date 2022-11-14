Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Achieves $85.58 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $85.58 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.62 or 0.01700031 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00013003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00034124 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00050815 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.01776853 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

