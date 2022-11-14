Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ALPS)

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Performance

Alpine Summit Energy Partners stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Summit Energy Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

