Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ALTO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $268.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.46.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

