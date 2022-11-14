Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 166.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $20,919,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.13.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 322,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.