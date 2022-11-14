América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.68.

América Móvil stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in América Móvil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 170,729 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in América Móvil by 25.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in América Móvil by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 14.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

