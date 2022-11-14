América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.68.
América Móvil Stock Performance
América Móvil stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About América Móvil
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on América Móvil (AMX)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.