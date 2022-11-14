American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80,620 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of American Express worth $162,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $154.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.87. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

