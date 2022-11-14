American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the October 15th total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AREB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. 4,579,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Rebel Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of American Rebel in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

