Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.50. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -261.82, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

