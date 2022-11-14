Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Amesite Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of AMST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,845. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Amesite has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amesite by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amesite by 295.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

