Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSTGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Amesite Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of AMST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,845. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Amesite has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amesite by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amesite by 295.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

(Get Rating)

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.