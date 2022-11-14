Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $625,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,455. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

