Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down to $16.10

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $15.56. Amplitude shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 1,244 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMPL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 89.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 24.2% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 1,082.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 131,768 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 3.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.