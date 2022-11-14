Analog Century Management LP Cuts Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Analog Century Management LP decreased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. onsemi comprises about 7.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned about 0.06% of onsemi worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

