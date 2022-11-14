Analysts Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Target Price at $303.00

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONVY shares. Barclays started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf cut Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

