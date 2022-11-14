Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) recently:

11/3/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $93.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $162.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $152.00.

10/17/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $126.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Sarepta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 835,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.09. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $120.23.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 151.6% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.