Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Angion Biomedica Stock Performance

Shares of ANGN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. 51,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.52.

Institutional Trading of Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 81.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.