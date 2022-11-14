Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Shares of ANGN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. 51,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in Angion Biomedica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.
