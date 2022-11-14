Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 20.3% in October

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

NGLOY opened at $19.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGLOY. Barclays raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($36.27) to GBX 3,165 ($36.44) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($40.30) to GBX 3,400 ($39.15) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,673.89.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

