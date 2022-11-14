APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $48.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in APA by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 442,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 157,596 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in APA by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 624,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.