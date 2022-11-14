Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Short Interest Update

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Apeiron Capital Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apeiron Capital Investment stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Elequin Capital LP owned 0.13% of Apeiron Capital Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apeiron Capital Investment Stock Performance

APN stock remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Apeiron Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

About Apeiron Capital Investment

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

