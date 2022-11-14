Apollo Currency Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.79 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $780,815.78 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00079388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023704 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

