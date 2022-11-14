Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CMO Sells $31,030.00 in Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $31,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Applied Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Blockchain stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.35. 1,114,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,372. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Applied Blockchain

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,451,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Applied Blockchain by 3,298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 677,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

