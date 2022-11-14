Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the October 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 161.87% and a negative net margin of 695.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aravive will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
