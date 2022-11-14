Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the October 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aravive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday.

Aravive Price Performance

ARAV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,156. Aravive has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 161.87% and a negative net margin of 695.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aravive will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

