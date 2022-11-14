ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to €24.50

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.50 ($23.50) to €24.50 ($24.50) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.55.
ArcelorMittal Stock Up 8.6 %
NYSE MT opened at $27.40 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.90.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
