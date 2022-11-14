Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $93.07 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

