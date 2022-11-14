Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARCT. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

ARCT opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.51. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $705,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 170.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 76,106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

