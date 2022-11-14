Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arena Fortify Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFAC. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Fortify Acquisition alerts:

Arena Fortify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AFAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

About Arena Fortify Acquisition

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.