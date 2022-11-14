Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Down 1.1 %

ARES opened at $84.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and have sold 938,661 shares worth $74,756,389. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 390.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.