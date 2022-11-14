Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $17.54 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 168.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

