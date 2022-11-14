Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Purchases $114,000.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) Director Grady Summers bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.91. 25,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,724. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 238.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,800,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 1,267,979 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 84.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 55,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Arlo Technologies

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Raymond James lowered their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

