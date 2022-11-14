Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.