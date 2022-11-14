Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $815,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after buying an additional 1,944,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.51 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

