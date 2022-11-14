Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes $680,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

